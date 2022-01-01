RRR Postponed to a Later Date

That will e terrile news for moviegoers on New Years Eve. The most anticipated RRR movie has now een postponed to a later date. After considering the pandemic situation in the country Rajamouli and his team decided to postpone the films release. Currently curfews and nighttime restrictions are in place in the states of Maharashtra Karnataka New Delhi and Tamil Nadu. Several other states are moving towards a shutdown after the Omicron variant ecame popular. Therefore the creators decided to postpone the release of RRR. An official announcement of the postponement is expected later today. Rajamouli and his team have een actively promoting the film and the film is expected to open successfully. There are discussions that Rajamouli is planning to release RRR in the summer of 2022. NTR Ram Charan Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris star in RRR a television series set in the 1920s.