SpiderMan: No Way Home trailer release date is set for November 17

The SpiderMan: No Way Home trailer will be released on Wednesday, November 17, Sony Pictures has announced. Expect it to be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, just like the August trailer broke Avengers: Endgame’s 24-hour viewing record. The exact release time for the new SpiderMan: No Way Home trailer is Tuesday, November 16 at 5:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. ET in the US – translating to Wednesday, the November 17 at 7am IST in India. The third entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s SpiderMan franchise, SpiderMan: No Way Home finds Peter Parker (Tom Holland) drawn into a multiverse plot – featuring villains (and possibly heroes) ) from the old SpiderMan movies – then Doctor Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) magic to protect Peter’s identity went awry.

“Witness 24 hours until you can see what they’re looking at. New trailer of #SpiderManNoWayHome tomorrow. @SpiderManMovie,” Sony Pictures wrote in the caption alongside a half-minute video of SpiderMan: No Way Home, the cast of Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon reacting to the new tape they saw (supposedly) ​on a laptop. There’s no way to know for sure if the SpiderMan trilogy is actually watching – or pretending to react to a blank screen. Batalon’s final reaction seems to me to be the most compensating. The rest was cheers and cheers, except for Zendaya, who seemed to congratulate Batalon during a stunt. We’ll just have to wait until Wednesday to find out what they’re talking about.

In addition to Holland as Peter Parker, Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Zendaya as Peter MJ’s love interest and Batalon as his best friend Ned Leeds, SpiderMan: No Way Home also stars Jon Favreau as the role. former driver Tony Stark, Happy Hogan who continues to care for Parker, Marisa Tomei as Parker May Parker’s aunt, JB Smoove as Parker’s school teacher Julius Dell, Tony Revolori as Parker’s classmate and partner Eugene Thompson, Angourie Rice as Betty Brant, Leeds’ ex-girlfriend, Hannibal Buress as Gymnast Wilson, JK Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson in The Daily Bugle, Benedict Wong as Wong, a great friend Strange’s mentor, Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus (from SpiderMan 2) and Jamie Foxx as Electro (from The Amazing SpiderMan 2).

SpiderMan: No Way Home will hit theaters in India and worldwide on December 17.