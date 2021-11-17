Spider-Man Review : No Way Home Trailer Is Not Quite What You Were Waiting For

The SpiderMan: No Way Home trailer is here. As promised, early Wednesday, Sony Pictures released a second trailer for the upcoming SpiderMan movie, giving us a better idea of ​​what to expect from the multiverse adventure. There’s no hint of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield returning as SpiderMan from their respective universes in the SpiderMan: No Way Home trailer, which fans have been anticipating despite the reassurance. told from participants (including the series leaker and SpiderMan star himself Tom Holland) that there’s no reunion, but we do have more Spider-Man villains back – Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus and Electro by Jamie Foxx – with Doctor Strange by Benedict Cumberbatch.

“Since I was bitten by this spider, we’ve had a week and that’s when you find out,” says Peter Parker (Holland) at the beginning of the new SpiderMan: No Way Home trailer. Later, Strange revealed that the spell to protect Parker’s identity had gone wrong and that “guests” from every universe were coming. Import nearly all of the previous SpiderMan villains from the non-Tom Holland SpiderMan movies, including Doc Ock, Electro, Sandman, and the Green Goblin (who looks a lot like Willem Dafoe, although we never look at him). see his face). But there is an additional change. Strange says their fate is to die at the hands of SpiderMan – Parker says there must be another way and sets out to save them, which won’t be easy.

Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his role as Doctor Strange in No Way Home. He replaces Tony Stark, now deceased, as Peter’s mentor. The first trailer shows Peter enlisting the help of the Sorcerer Supreme to repair the damage caused by Mysterio in Far From Home.

But Peter panics when he says that Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) and MJ will also forget he is SpiderMan and try to interfere with the experiment, which goes horribly wrong. And that’s what opened up the multiverse and allowed villains from previous Spider-Man films to join the MCU.