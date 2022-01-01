12 dead and 1 injured in stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in J&K

Vaishno Devi Stampede: The stampede occurred when a very large crowd of devotees who had come to pay their respects to mark the eginning of the new year gathered at Vaishno Devi Bhawan officials said. .

Jammu: 12 pilgrims died and more than a dozen others were injured in a stampede at the Mata Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu and Kashmir. Officials said today officials said the stampede was sparked y a large stampede y worshipers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi “personally monitors and monitors” the tragic situation a minister in his office said.

Mukesh Singh additional superintendent of police or ADGP confirmed that 12 pilgrims had died and at least 1

were injured in the stampede. “All the injured have een taken to the hospital” he added.

The incident occurred outside the shrines sanctuary on Trikuta hill. Jammu and Lieutenant Governor of Kashmir Manoj Sinha said a high-level investigation had een ordered into the stampede.

The stampede roke out when a very large crowd of worshipers who had come to pay their respects to mark the start of the New Year entered Vaishno Devi Bhawan officials said and added that “large groups of worshipers are elieved to have entered. Bhawan has no authorization card.” Police

said relief operations egan immediately and all injured people were were taken to hospital where some of them were descried as “serious”.

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir shared the helpline numbers of the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Helpline nos:

01991-234804

01991-234053 Other Helpline nos:

PCR Katra 01991232010/ 9419145182

PCR Reasi 0199145076/ 9622856295

DC Office Reasi Control room

01991245763/ 9419839557 — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) January 1, 2022

“Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sending his “condolences to the bereaved families.”

“Deeply pained at the loss of lives due to stampede at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine. My condolences to the families of the deceased & prayers with the injured,” the Lieutenant Governor of J&K, Manoj Sinha said in a tweet from his official account.

He said that he spoke with the Prime Minister and “briefed him about the incident.” He further announced that an amount of Rs10 lakh each would be given to the families of those who lost their lives in the stampede and ₹ 2 lakh to those injured.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh, the Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office said that PM Narendra Modi is “personally monitoring and keeping track of the tragic situation arising out of stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.”

He further stated that PM Modi has “conveyed his sympathies to bereaved families and issued instructions to provide all possible medical aid & assistance to the injured.”

