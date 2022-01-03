Mumai Cruise Ship staff Test positive 2000 tourists stranded

The operators of the Cordelia cruise ship have een asked to perform Covid19 testing on all passengers through the Vasco-ased Salgaonkar Medical Research Center (SMRC) hospital.

At least 2000 people are stranded on the MumaiGoa Cordelia cruise ship after a crew memer tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid19) the Hindustan Times Livehindustan pulication reported.

The ship departs from Mumai and docks at Mormugao Cruise Terminal.

Health authorities are testing all 2000 passengers on the cruise ship. These passengers are eagerly awaiting their test results Livehindustan added.

Meanwhile the infected crew memer is kept in isolation the Livehindustan report added. The person was found positive in a rapid antigen test.

Authorities have asked all passengers to stay on the cruise ship until the results of their tests are released. The cruise ship operators have een asked to perform Covid19 tests on all passengers through the hospital elonging to the Salgaonkar Medical Research Center (SMRC) ased in Vasco.

Meanwhile the Goa Government is aiming to vaccinate 72000 children aged 1518 against Covid19 within the next

days after starting the vaccinations on Monday the State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said.

“Goa has received 72000 doses to vaccinate children etween the ages of 15 and 18 which will e administered within 3

days of January 3” Rane told reporters after attending the meeting. of the State Health Ministers chaired y the Union of Ministers of Health. Mansukh Mandaviya.

Rane also said that Goa will set up a genome sequencing machine within the next 15 days to avoid any delay in testing samples suspected of having the Omicron variant which are currently eing sent to the Institute of Microiology. The National Withdrawal (NIV) is ased in Pune.

He said Minister Pramod Sawant will hold a meeting of the Covid task force on Monday at which certain measures will likely e announced to limit the spread of coronavirus infections.