Bill Gates’ Omicron Theme: “We may be entering the worst part of the pandemic”

Bill Gates, in a series of tweets intended to warn the public about the ominous nature of the current wave of Omicrons around the world, on Tuesday said he had canceled most of his vacation plans. Washington: Bill Gates, in a series of tweets intended to warn the public about the worrisome nature of the current wave of Omicrons around the world, said Tuesday that he has canceled most of his vacation plans. me. Noting that his close friends are increasingly infected with the virus, the billionaire Microsoft co-founder urged his supporters to realize that we “may be entering the worst phase of the pandemic.”

Mr. Gates’ tweet pointed to the dangers of the Omicron variant, especially in terms of its reinfection rate, as well as the terrifying little knowledge we all have in common about the strain.

“Omicron is spreading faster than any virus in history. It will soon be available in every country in the world,” Gates tweeted.

“One big unknown is how sick omicrons make you… Even if it were only half as severe, it would be the worst boost we’ve ever seen because it’s so easy spread,” he added for a while after the chirping. cases within a week. Emphasizing how important Covid precautions are at the moment, Gates begged for a firm return to “wearing masks, avoiding large indoor gatherings, and getting vaccinated.” One of his tweets was noted. Finally, Gates tried to end his outreach sequence on a positive note. “If there’s any good news here, it’s that the omicron is moving so fast that once it becomes dominant in a country, the wave there should last less than 3 months,” the co-founder said. from Microsoft said.

 

“It won’t be like this forever. One day the pandemic will end, and the better we take care of each other, the sooner that time will come.”

