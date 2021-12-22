Bill Gates’ Omicron Theme: “We may be entering the worst part of the pandemic”

Bill Gates, in a series of tweets intended to warn the public about the ominous nature of the current wave of Omicrons around the world, on Tuesday said he had canceled most of his vacation plans. Washington: Bill Gates, in a series of tweets intended to warn the public about the worrisome nature of the current wave of Omicrons around the world, said Tuesday that he has canceled most of his vacation plans. me. Noting that his close friends are increasingly infected with the virus, the billionaire Microsoft co-founder urged his supporters to realize that we “may be entering the worst phase of the pandemic.”

Just when it seemed like life would return to normal, we could be entering the worst part of the pandemic. Omicron will hit home for all of us. Close friends of mine now have it, and I’ve canceled most of my holiday plans. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) December 21, 2021

Mr. Gates’ tweet pointed to the dangers of the Omicron variant, especially in terms of its reinfection rate, as well as the terrifying little knowledge we all have in common about the strain.

Omicron is spreading faster than any virus in history. It will soon be in every country in the world. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) December 21, 2021

In the meantime, we all have to look out for each other, especially the most vulnerable, whether they live down the street or in another country. That means wearing masks, avoiding big indoor gatherings, and getting vaccinated. Getting a booster gives the best protection. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) December 21, 2021

Emphasizing how important Covid precautions are at the moment, Gates begged for a firm return to "wearing masks, avoiding large indoor gatherings, and getting vaccinated." Finally, Gates tried to end his outreach sequence on a positive note. "If there's any good news here, it's that the omicron is moving so fast that once it becomes dominant in a country, the wave there should last less than 3 months," the co-founder from Microsoft said.

If there’s good news here, it’s that omicron moves so quickly that once it becomes dominant in a country, the wave there should last less than 3 months. Those few months could be bad, but I still believe if we take the right steps, the pandemic can be over in 2022. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) December 21, 2021

I know it’s frustrating to go into another holiday season with COVID looming over us. But it won’t be like this forever. Someday the pandemic will end, and the better we look after each other, the sooner that time will come. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) December 21, 2021

