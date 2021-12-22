PM Modi to visit Varanasi again on Thursday, inaugurate multiple projects

Prime Minister Modi will visit Varanasi again on Thursday, inaugurate several projects

Prime Minister Modi, who visited the holy city of Varanasi to inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor on December 13, “will kick off a number of initiatives develop.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, an election polling station on Thursday, for his second trip to his parliamentary constituency in 10 days, and will begin and lay the groundwork for an amount worth several million rupees, the office said on Tuesday. .

PM Modi was in Prayagraj, State Tuesday to participate in a program in which he transferred 1,000 crore into the bank account of a self-help group for the benefit of about 160,000 women. Prime Minister Modi, who visited the holy site to inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath corridor on December 13, “will launch many development initiatives” around 1pm in Varanasi. 4,444 Among them, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Banas Dairy Sankul at the UP State Industrial Development Authority food court in the Karkhiyaon region of Varanasi.

“Spanning over 30 acres of land, the dairy facility will be built at a cost of approximately 475 crore and will have a processing facility of 50,000 liters of milk per day. This will strengthen the rural economy. and help farmers in the region create new opportunities for them,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.

The Prime Minister will also transfer a digital bonus of about 35 crore to the bank accounts of more than 1,700,000 dairy producers associated with Banas Dairy.

He will then lay the groundwork for the construction of a biogas-powered power plant for the Union of Milk Production Cooperatives plant in Ramnagar. Standards (BIS) and the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).

“In another attempt to reduce land tenure problems at the local level, the Prime Minister will most likely distribute the rights records of the rural residential area ‘Gharauni’ under the Union Ministry’s Swamitva programme. Panchayati Raj, for over 20 Lakh residents of Uttar Pradesh,” said PMO.

The program will also see the Prime Minister inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 22 development projects worth more than 870 crore at the sanctuary. “This will further strengthen Varanasi’s ongoing 360-degree transformation.

The Prime Minister will then inaugurate a number of urban development projects, notably those aimed at redevelopment of the Old Kashi districts, a car park and an aboveground park in Beniabag, beautifying two ponds , a wastewater treatment plant in the village of de Ramna and the delivery of advanced surveillance cameras as part of the Smart City mission.

The Ministry of Education’s Interfaculty Teacher Training Center, built at a cost of approximately 107 crore, and a teacher training center at the Central Institute of Tibetan Studies, built at a cost of more than 7 crore , will be among other projects to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi. The residential apartments and staff quarters of BHU and ITI Karaundi will also be inaugurated by the Prime Minister.

PMO said a dormitory for doctors, one for nurses and a nursing home with an amount of 130 crore at Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Cancer Center will be inaugurated by the prime minister.

“It will inaugurate an integrated Ayush hospital with 50 beds in Bhadrasi. He will also lay the groundwork for the Government College of Homeopathic Medicine ₹ 49 Cr in tehsil Pindra as part of the Ayush mission.

On the same day, Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone for two projects to widen the road from 4 to 6 lanes for Prayagraj and Bhadohi roads, which will improve the connectivity of Varanasi and will be “a step to solve the problem.” solve the problem of congestion of city traffic. . ”

To “promote the tourism potential of the holy city”, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate phase 1 of the tourism development project linked to the temple of Shri Guru Ravidas Ji, Seer Govardhan, Varanasi. the rapid selection facility at the International Rice Research Institute, the regional reference standards laboratory in Payakpur village and the avocado growing building in Pindra are other projects that will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister.