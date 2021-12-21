Coronavirus live updates: The country also reported 453 new Covid-related deaths in the past 24 hours, a significant increase from yesterday’s peak of 132 cases.

New Delhi: India has reported 5,326 new cases of COVID19 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today, bringing the total number of cases in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic to 347. 52 164. Today’s daily peak is close to 19% drop from yesterday’s high of 6,563 coronavirus cases. The number of active cases in India is now 79,097, the lowest in 572 days. These 4,444 countries also reported 453 new Covid-related deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 4,787,007 people. Today’s death toll is significantly higher than yesterday’s peak of 132.



According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, active cases in the country account for less than one percent of the total, currently at 0.24 percent, the lowest level since March last year.

