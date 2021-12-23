Omicron fears Delhi to Mumbai; the border goes back before Christmas, the holiday season

Omicron warning: While the central government has issued state-specific guidelines after noting the “first signs of an increase,” states have also tightened restrictions in counties again reported high positivity rates.

Amid growing concerns about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, which is believed to be highly infectious and capable of frequent mutations, several states and Union territories across India have launched new restrictions to control the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid19). While the central government has issued state-specific directives after noting “the first signs of an increase,” states have also tightened restrictions in counties once again reporting. reported high rates of positivity with measures such as night curfews, strict regulations on mass gatherings, and a ban on the number of guests that can attend weddings and receptions.

This is a set of restrictions imposed in several states/cities in preparation for the Omicron alert:

Mumbai

Mumbai police said that as far as Omicron’s concern is concerned, the bans are under section 144 of the Code Criminal Procedures (CPC) will be applied in the city from December 16 to 31, the period including Christmas and New Year’s Eve, the ban on mass gatherings and public holidays at this time of year.

Only those with a maximum capacity of 50% of a site are allowed to attend an event; show organizers should be fully immunized against coronavirus.

By ordinance, everyone is required to follow Covid19-appropriate behavior at all times. All public transport should be used only by fully immunized persons and all persons traveling in Maharashtra will have to be fully vaccinated or wear an RTPCR test valid for 72 days. hour.

Delhi

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday ordered the District Judges (DM) to ensure that no Christmas and New Year celebrations take place in the nation’s capital.

However, restaurants and bars will continue to operate at up to 50% capacity. Marriage-related gatherings are allowed with up to 200 attendees.

DMs have also been instructed to identify potential areas of Covid19 super spread before Christmas and New Year and strengthen enforcement mechanisms to ensure everyone adheres to social distancing and wearing pants standards. protective clothing, mask.

In these identified areas, “coordinated actions” will be taken according to specified procedures – including testing, monitoring and treatment, rapid and effective containment measures, and adopt appropriate behaviors for Covid.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru, like the rest of Karnataka, will see new restrictions on the 2022 New Year celebrations. However, for those who like to have fun, the Basavaraj Bommailed state government has allowed the organization to be held. parties and festivals in clubs and restaurants, but with only 50% seats. Depending on the order, there may not be any special events such as discus (DJ) parties and the like. In addition, everyone at the site will be required to be fully vaccinated. The borders will be in effect from December 30 to January 2, a period that covers only celebrations after Christmas and New Year.

Noida

Noida and Lucknow are two towns in Uttar Pradesh where the government of Yogi Adityanath invoked article 144 of the Penal Code until December 31 keeping in mind the concerns of Omicron and the upcoming Christmas and New Year festivities. next.

“Section 144 CrPC has been implemented in Gautam Buddh Nagar till December 31 keeping the law and order situation in mind,” the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police said in a circular issued earlier this week.