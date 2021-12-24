Omicron’s tally in India crosses the 350 mark after several states reported 4,444 new cases. Concerns are even more acute as Christmas approaches and the holiday season approaches, when attendance could increase, raising fears that public venues could turn into Covid19 hotspots.

As the Omicron variant of the coronavirus causes infections around the world, India’s tally for the new, highly infectious virus has crossed the 350 mark. As of Thursday evening, the country reported as many as 354 cases of the Omicron variant, the data shows collected in all of the Hindustan Times. However, most patients have mild symptoms or no symptoms. While Delhi recorded no new cases of the new variant on Thursday, Maharashtra reported 23 new infections, including five in Mumbai. This has pushed Maharashtra’s Omicron count to 88.

Delhi has so far reported at least 64 new ‘worrisome variant’ infections; However, most of them showed no symptoms and were released after testing negative for the virus.

Throughout Thursday, several other states continued to report Omicron infections. Two cases have been reported in Odisha, seven in Gujarat, 12 in Karnataka, 33 in Tamil Nadu and more.

In the evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on the gradual increase of Omicron variant cases. The Prime Minister requested the authorities to send a task force to states with low vaccination rates, increasing number of cases and inadequate health infrastructure to review and improve the availability. ready in case the Covid-19 epidemic breaks out again.

Prime Minister Modi also called on officials to maintain a high sense of vigilance and vigilance at all levels and said the central government should work closely with states to support their efforts in contain public health measures and administer the “whole-government approach”.

“Considering the new variant, we should be Satark and Saavdhan,” said the Prime Minister, emphasizing the need for everyone to adhere to Covidsafe behaviour.

The Omicron variant has concerned medical professionals and public health professionals worldwide about aspects such as transmissibility, immune system and vaccine resistance, although initial reports indicate found that this variant caused less severe disease than previous strains.

With Christmas and the holiday season approaching, attendance is likely to increase, raising concerns, fueling fears that public venues will turn into Covid19 hotspots. Experts have warned that the period between late November and early January – the holidays – will be a particularly critical time for this new phase of the coronavirus pandemic driven by Omicron and any activity Any reckless move during the holiday season can lead to a new phase. waves of infectious diseases.