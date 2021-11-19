Prime Minister: “Three agricultural laws should be repealed”

Prime Minister said the three farm laws would be repealed, he admitted, however, that some farmers were convinced and others were not.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a surprising statement today months ahead of elections in states like Uttar-Pradesh and Punjab that three controversial farm laws that have been the basis for massive peasant protests across the country for more than a year will be repealed. I did.

The announcement was made at the Guru Purab Festival, which celebrates the birthday of Sikh founder Guru Nanak across India, mainly in Punjab, with elections taking place three months later.

“Perhaps something was missing from our tapasya (effort), so we couldn’t convince some farmers of the law. But today is not the time for Prakash Parv to blame anyone. Today I want to inform the country that we have decided to repeal three laws on agriculture,” Prime Minister Modi said in his address to the nation.

He said, “We will finalize the process of repealing the three bills in the National Assembly, which begins at the end of this month.” He began by advocating for the law, saying that Prime Minister

was primarily for reforms for the small and marginalized peasants of the country. But he admitted that some farmers were convinced and others were not.

“Everything I did was for the farmers. Everything I do is for the country.” 4,444 Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan will be in the outskirts of Delhi from November 2020. Camped out demanding repeal of the law, the BJP faces widespread outrage in the northern states it can’t afford as it prepares for upcoming major elections, including a national poll in 2024. One of the

peasant leaders, Rakesh Tikait, said 11 At a meeting starting on March 29, he said protests would not stop until the law was lifted.

The peasant protests were ruthless, leading to numerous negotiations between the government and the peasants, confusion in the National Assembly, and hearings at the Supreme Court.

“We could not convince the farmers. Only some of them were against the law, but we continued to educate and inform,” Modi said.