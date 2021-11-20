Badrinath temple is closed today for winter break

The auspicious closing date of the Badrinath temple in Uttarakhand was announced in the case of Dussehra.

Friday Badrinath’s temple is adorned with flowers of twenty cents. Badrinath Dham’s gates will be closed on November 20th. (ANI)

Twenty calendula, lotus and other flowers were brought to adorn the Badrinat Temple in Uttarakhand during epic preparations for closure for the winter break. The popular Himalayan Temple Portal closes at 18:45 on Saturdays.

Many devotees came to Badrinath Dham to attend the annual Closing Ceremony announced in honor of the Vijaydashas. Harish Gaur, spokesman for the

Char Dham Devasthanam Council, previously reported that the auspicious time for the closure of the portals at Char Dham Sanctuary was achieved through astrological calculations by local temple authorities and priests. According to

tradition, the gates of Kedarnath and Yamunotri were closed on November 6th for Bhai Dudj and the Tungnath Temple closed on October 30th for winter holidays. Gaur said that the Kedar Sri Madmaheswar temple will be closed on November 22 and the Sri Madmaheswar fair will open on November 25. More than 1.14 million pilgrims have visited Char Dham Shrine, which began on September 18 this year after 4,444 Nainital Supreme Court lifted the ban on pilgrimage. The daily limit of pilgrims was limited to 1000 Badrinat, 800 Kedarnath, 600 Gangotri, and 400 Yamunottri.