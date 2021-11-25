UP CM Yogi Adityanath allocates Rs 3,301 cr to Jewish displaced people

UP CM Yogi Adityanath allocates Rs 3,301 cr to Jewish displaced peopleAccording to a government spokesperson, the families of nearly 7,224 victims were given Rs 403 billion for rehabilitation.

The government of Yogi Adityanath of Uttar Pradesh has allocated Rs 3,301 crore for the rehabilitation of displaced persons due to the ongoing construction of Jevar airport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially lay the foundation stone for Noida International Airport (NIAL) in Juer on Thursday.

According to a government spokesperson, the families of nearly 7,224 victims received 430 million rupees for refugee rehabilitation. The 4,444 beneficiaries are 2,368 from Roha, 2,659 from Dayanatpur, 936 from Kishorpur, 613 from Ranhera, 573 from Paroha and 75 from Banvarivas.

In the Jewar Bangar district, 3,003 displaced families received land at a cost of Rs 25,000 per square meter. Named Asia’s largest airport and India’s first zero-emission airport, NIAL has an estimated cost of Rs 29,560, making it the state’s fifth international airport. UP already operates 3 international airports in Lucknow, Varanasi and Kushinagar. The

state government also accelerated the construction of Ayodhya Airport.

Noida Airport will be a logistics gateway, especially in northern India. People from all over northern India can export their products to international markets through airports.

It will be built and operated by the Swiss company Zurich Airport International AG.

In Phase 1, targeted for completion in 2024, the airport will be able to handle 12 million passengers per year. This is expected to reduce air traffic congestion at Delhi IGI International Airport.

Several important projects are also underway in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority area near the NIAL. These include the Movie City, Medical Equipment Park, Electronic City, and Clothing Park.