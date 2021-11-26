President Corbind and Prime Minister Modi Speech on Constitution Day at the National Assembly

President Corbind and Prime Minister Modi Speech on Constitution Day at the National AssemblyIndia’s 71st Constitution Day: Prime Minister Modi will participate in two separate programs in the capital at 11:00 at the Central House of Parliament and at 17:30 at Vigyan Bhawan

. On Friday, President Ram Nath Kovind leads the celebration. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the Capitol Preface to address high-level participants.

President Kovind will address the people and the people will read the full text of the Constitution with him. According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office

(PMO), President Corvind will present a digital version of the Constituent Assembly debate at the Central Assembly Hall of the Capitol. This document is not only an online version of a calligraphic copy of the Constitution, but also an updated version of the document that establishes the basis for the country’s main political code, which will include all amendments to date.

PM Modi will also participate in a two-day Constitution Day celebration at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi, and related programs.

Vice President M. Venkaya Naidu and Chairman Lok Sabha Om Birla are also scheduled to speak at the Congress on the organized program, in an official announcement by the Parliamentary Secretariat.

The Central Government celebrates Constitution Day as part of Azad ka Amrit Mahotsav. 75 years have passed since independence from British colonial rule.

PM, Modi will officially host the Supreme Court’s Constitution Day celebration at 5:30 PM at the Vigyan Bhawan plenary hall. The event will also be attended by all Supreme Court Justices, the Chief Justices and Senior Justices of all High Courts, the Attorney General of India and other members of the legal profession.

The commemoration of the 26th of November was started in 2015 to fully recognize the importance of this historic day. This year, India also celebrates Constitution Day to commemorate the adoption of the Indian Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. According to

ANI news agency, the roots of the celebration can be traced back to Samvidhan Gaurav. Yatra” was hosted by Prime Minister Modi, who was then Prime Minister of Gujarat in 2010. The

