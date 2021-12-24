Vivo S12, S12 Pro launched: Price, specifications

Vivo has launched its latest series of S12 and S12 Pro smartphones in China. Both devices are equipped with dual selfie cameras and are powered by MediaTek Dimensity processor.

Vivo S12 and S12 Pro pricing and availability details

The phone goes on sale from December 30 in China and comes in three colors: gold, blue, and black. Vivo’s S12 will come in two variants – the base version 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage is listed at RMB 2799 (approximately Rs 33,100), while the 12GB + 256GB option is priced at RMB 2999 (approx. 35,400 Rs).

S12 Pro was also launched in two models, starting with an onboard 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage option for RMB 3399 (about Rs 40,200) and a 12GB + 256GB variant for RMB 3699 (about Rs 40,200). around Rs 43,700).

Vivo S12 and S12 Pro specifications and hardware

Vivo S12 has a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, running at a variable refresh rate of 90Hz. The power of the device is the octacore MediaTek Dimensity 1100 processor, combined with up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory. .

The device comes with a triple camera setup, which includes a 108MP main camera with f/1.6 aperture. It is supported by an 8 MP secondary sensor and a 2 MP macro lens. As for selfies, on the front it has a dual camera setup with a 44MP main camera and an 8MP sensor. The phone packs a 4200mAh battery with 44W flash charging, an in-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock, and standard connectivity options like 5G, WiFi, and more. The

S12 Pro is similar to the S12 in many ways, except that it has a slightly larger 6.56-inch AMOLED display and is powered by the octacore MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. The device is also the first in the world to be equipped with impact-resistant SCHOTT Xensation super protective glass, greatly improving its resistance to drops and scratches.

For photography and video recording, you have the same rear camera setup as the S12. However, the selfie camera(s) come in 50MP and 8MP configurations. The battery of the device is also slightly upgraded, to 4,300mAh, supports 44W Flash charging.