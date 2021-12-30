Tecno Spark Go 2022 With Dual Rear Cameras, Android 11 (Go Edition) Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The Tecno Spark Go 2022 debuted in India on Wednesday as the company’s latest affordable model, alongside the arrival of the Tecno Spark 8 Pro. The new Tecno phone is said to be an upgrade to the Spark Go 2021 launched in the country earlier this year. However, the specifications of the Tecno Spark Go 2022 are quite similar to the previous model. The smartphone has a waterdrop notch display and is equipped with dual rear cameras. It also has a selfie flash and DTS stereo effect to appeal to younger smartphone buyers. Price

Tecno Spark Go 2022 in India, in stock

The price of the Tecno Spark Go 2022 in India has been set at Rs 7,499 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant alone. The phone is available in a single Turquoise Blue color option and is available for purchase through Amazon.

In July, Tecno Spark Go 2021 was launched in India at a price of Rs. 7,299 for the same 2GB + 32GB configuration. Specifications Tecno Spark Go 2022

DualSIM (Nano) Tecno Spark Go 2022 runs on Android 11 (Go edition) with HiOS 7.6 operating system. The phone with 6.52 inch HD+ display with 120Hz touch sampling rate Tecno Spark Go 2022 also comes pre-installed with SoPlay 2.0 feature that allows users to create their own tracks to play. There is a pre-installed HiParty app for users to play the music they have created on multiple devices.

Tecno offers 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage on the Spark Go 2022.

Optically, the Tecno Spark Go 2022 has a dual rear camera setup that claims to have a primary sensor that outperforms the 13-megapixel camera with a single rear camera setup. f/1.8 lens and one AI lens. The phone also includes an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor on the front, as well as a micro LED flash on the front. Tecno Spark Go 2022 comes with IPX2 waterproof construction. There is a fingerprint sensor for biometric unlocking. In addition, the company has pre-installed the face unlock feature on the phone.

Connectivity options on the Tecno Spark Go 2022 include 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth, MicroUSB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery that offers up to 29 hours of talk time or 46 days of standby time on a single charge. It measures 165x76x9mm and weighs 199 grams.