iQOO Neo 5S with Snapdragon 888 and Neo 5SE launched

After weeks of leaks and speculation, iQOO has finally launched the iQOO Neo 5 and Neo 5 SE. The IQOO Neo 5S comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. The phone from the Vivo sub-brand also features fast charging and comes in three color options. The IQoo Neo 5S will only be available for purchase this week, while the iQoo Neo 5 SE will be available next week.

iQOO Neo 5S comes in three different colors. The cheapest model costs CNY 2699 and has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage (about Rs 32,100). The iQOO phone comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage and costs CNY2,899 (about Rs 34,500), the more expensive model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage costs CNY 3199. (about 38,000 Rupees).

iQOO Neo 5S will come with a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Confirming previous rumors, the iQOO Neo 5S also has a “display chip”, which reduces the display load on the GPU. The device runs on OriginOS based on Android 12.

iQOO Neo 5S comes with triple rear camera setup consisting of 48MP Sony IMX598 main sensor with OIS lens combined with 13MP ultra wide angle lens and 2MP macro lens. The front of the device has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. iQOO Neo 5S has a backup battery of 4500mAH and supports 66W fast charging technology.

iQOO Neo 5S comes in orange, blue or black color options.

iQOO Neo 5 SE is like a cheaper version of the iQOO 5 that debuted earlier this year in March. As a result, the iQOO 5 currently sits between the Neo 5 SE and the Neo 5S in terms of price and features.

iQOO Neo 5 SE features a 6.67-inch 144Hz LCD display with FullHD+ resolution with 144Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 870. It uses an LCD screen instead of OLED to keep the price down.

It is powered by a 4,500mAh battery with 55W fast charging support. It works on Android 11 version of OriginOS Ocean. In terms of optics, there’s a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The phone has a 16-megapixel front-facing selfie camera.

iQOO Neo 5 SE is available in blue, white and multicolor.

iQOO Neo 5S will go on sale from December 24 in China, while the Neo 5 SE model will be available on the market from December 28. From now on, both devices are available for pre-order.