Android 12 to Debut on Moto Phones in February 2022, Motorola Lists Eligible Handsets

Motorola has published the official list of smartphones expected to be updated to Android 12 in the coming months, two months after Google rolled out the update to eligible Pixel smartphones. According to the company, 30 smartphones will be eligible to receive the update. Many Motorola smartphones are receiving updates to the Android version, which means this will be the only major update available on these phones. However, Motorola has not provided an exact schedule for these updates to reach eligible smartphones and they could arrive around 2022.

The company posted a list of sufficient devices. conditions on its blog and says the Android 12 update will begin for eligible Motorola smartphones in February 2022. According to the official device listing, the Motorola Razr 5G and Razr 2020 will be updated to Android 12. Likewise, the Motorola One 5G Ace and Motorola One 5G UW Ace will also receive the update, as will the Motorola Edge 20. Pro, Motorola Edge 20, Motorola Edge 20 Lite, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, Motorola Edge (2021), Motorola Edge 5G UW and Motorola Edge Plus.

Motorola’s Moto G series smartphones will also receive the update to Android 12. These include Moto G200 5G, Moto G71 5G, Moto G51 5G, Moto G41, Moto G31, Moto G100, Moto G60s, Moto G60 , Moto G50, Moto G50 5G, Moto G40 Fusion, Moto G30, Moto G Power (2022), Moto G Pure and Moto G Stylus 5G. Motorola also said that the Moto G and Motorola Edge Business Edition smartphones will also be updated to Android 12. Unfortunately, the Moto G Power (2021) will not receive the Android 12 update, even though it was released this year.

The Motorola smartphones listed above will be updated to Android 12, with the company’s My UX interface running on it. Users will have access to the new Conversation widget and Material You design changes to the system, including the ability to match the system’s colors to the background image. Motorola’s Android 12 update will also include the ability to customize the font style and size, icon color, shape and layout, device sound, and display size, according to Motorola. The Android 12 update for Motorola smartphones will also bring accessibility improvements, including better magnification, navigation, support for bold fonts, and more. Users will also see improvements to security and privacy, including privacy flags for the camera and microphone, as well as raw location permissions and a privacy dashboard, as part of the update. Android 12 for Motorola smartphones, according to the company.