Although BlackBerry itself stopped making phones a while ago it still supports existing phones. It looks like the BlackBerry era is officially coming to an end as the company has decided to end support for phones running the BlackBerry operating system starting next month.

BlackBerry OS phones will e history next week

BlackBerry reveals that BlackBerry phones running BlackBerry 7.1 OS and earlier and BlackBerry 10 software will no longer enefit from legacy services after April

January 2022. SMS 911 and more functionality will no longer e availale to users rendering the phone completely unnecessary.

The Company will also discontinue support for BlackBerry PlayBook OS 2.1 and earlier versions for BlackBerry talets. This news was first announced last Septemer. However this will not affect BlackBerry phones running Android.

BlackBerry via a log post says “We thank our many loyal customers and partners over the years and invite you to learn more aout how BlackBerry delivers software and Smart security services for usinesses and governments around the world. This announcement comes after the company decided to end the then-popular BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) service and even its app store in 2019. Indication of a smartphone race since the advent of the iPhone and the evolution of Android to large touchscreen phones. There have een plans to introduce a 5G phone running Android ut this is yet to come.

However BlackBerry is not quite the party. The company still makes software for infotainment systems usinesses and more. It has also licensed the Blackerry rand to third-party OEMs who have released Android phones in the past. But we havent seen any new developments in this regard for quite some time. Anyway have you ever used a BlackBerry phone? Forgot your BlackBerry? Let us know what you think in the comments elow!