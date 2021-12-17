1:18 pm - Friday December 17, 2021
Home » Entertainment » 83: Ranveer Singh features on Burj Khalifa, Deepika Padukone can`t keep her eyes off of him

83: Ranveer Singh features on Burj Khalifa, Deepika Padukone can`t keep her eyes off of him

39 Viewed Pallavi Kumar Comments Off on 83: Ranveer Singh features on Burj Khalifa, Deepika Padukone can`t keep her eyes off of him
single-thumb.jpg

The upcoming sports drama 83, starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, is just around the corner. Producers are doing their best to prepare viewers for the premiere. Now on Thursday, the team arrived at the Burj Khalifa to promote the film in the most unusual way. But the point came when Deepika Padukone couldn’t take her eyes off her husband and her fans loved it.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

In the viral photo, Ranveer Singh can be seen performing brilliantly in the golden ensemble. While his lover shows off his playing style in red. The two are having an amazing gala time together at Burj Khalifa watching Ranveer Singh play Kapil Deva. But what caught the attention of most fans was the way Deepika looked at Ranveer Singh with admiration. The two people captured on camera with warm smiles were really lovely. Ranveer Singh also shared his quirky OOTD with fans online on his Instagram.


Kabir Khan’s ’83’ is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the slogan of Nadiadwal’s grandson’s production. The plot of ’83’ is based on the history of the Indian cricket team’s victory at the 1983 World Cup. ’83 stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone do an outstanding job. After several delays, the film is ready to hit the silver screen on December 24, 2020.

 

Don't miss the stories followIndiaVision India News & Information and let's be smart!
Loading...
0/5 - 0
You need login to vote.
Filed in

Spider-Man: No Way Home Day. Calculate Box Office Receipts for Day 1 – Create a HISTORY. Collect Luffy. Thursday work 33 crore won

Related posts