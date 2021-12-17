83: Ranveer Singh features on Burj Khalifa, Deepika Padukone can`t keep her eyes off of him

The upcoming sports drama 83, starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, is just around the corner. Producers are doing their best to prepare viewers for the premiere. Now on Thursday, the team arrived at the Burj Khalifa to promote the film in the most unusual way. But the point came when Deepika Padukone couldn’t take her eyes off her husband and her fans loved it.

In the viral photo, Ranveer Singh can be seen performing brilliantly in the golden ensemble. While his lover shows off his playing style in red. The two are having an amazing gala time together at Burj Khalifa watching Ranveer Singh play Kapil Deva. But what caught the attention of most fans was the way Deepika looked at Ranveer Singh with admiration. The two people captured on camera with warm smiles were really lovely. Ranveer Singh also shared his quirky OOTD with fans online on his Instagram.



Kabir Khan’s ’83’ is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the slogan of Nadiadwal’s grandson’s production. The plot of ’83’ is based on the history of the Indian cricket team’s victory at the 1983 World Cup. ’83 stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone do an outstanding job. After several delays, the film is ready to hit the silver screen on December 24, 2020.