Jr NTR, Ram Charan shake a leg with Krushna and Kiku Sharda to Naacho Naacho on TKSS

The RRR team will be watching at the Kapil Sharma Show (TKSS) next weekend. Today, December 23, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan and SS Rajamouli taped the comedy show in Mumbai. RRR’s official social media pages also shared this news. Krushna Abhishek shared a short clip in which he and Kiku Sharda can be seen dancing to popular RRR number Naacho Naacho on the show. RAM CHARAN AND JR NTR DANCE ON NAACHO NAACHO ON TKSS

Ram Charan and Jr NTR show their affection in the famous dance of RRR Naacho Naacho. The duo will be found in the song from the Kapil Sharma Show with Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda. Sharing a short clip from the show, Krushna wrote, “As the new year begins, I’ve had a craze with @ssrajamouli @jrntr @alwaysramcharan @aliaabhatt naye saal ki nai shurwat (sic).”

Sharing a photo of Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and SS Rajamouli, RRR’s official Twitter account wrote: “Our super cool team is ready to laugh out loud at the @KapilSharmaK9 show! Starstruck @ssrajamouli @ tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan @ aliaa08 # RRRMovie (sic). ”

RRR was produced at a huge budget of Rs 450 crore. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the next film from director SS Rajamouli after the Baahubali series. Ram Charan and Jr NTR can be seen interacting with the crew and dancing in the video. The song is full of energy and boasts the vocals of Vishal Mishra and Rahul Sipligunj. It also provides lively rhythms. RRR takes place in the 1920s and follows the formative years of famous freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju, performed by Jr NTR and Ram Charan respectively. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody. RRR is produced by DVV Danayya.

Watch Naacho Naacho music video here: