RRR Trailer Release Live Update: SS Rajamouli Movie Trailer Release

The trailer for SS Rajamouli`s much-awaited star-studded duration motion drama RRR is unveiled today. This is Rajamouli`s first movie after his ultra-a hit Baahubali collection of movies, hence the pleasure approximately RRR is high. He is understood for big-display spectacles, and this movie seems no different.

Rajamouli has apparently left no stone unturned to make RRR an worldwide movie in phrases of scale and scope. It seems like the cinematic occasion to kickstart the brand new year.

The movie, written via way of means of KV Vijayendra Prasad, stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody.

RRR tells a fictional tale stimulated via way of means of Telugu freedom combatants Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. While Ram Charan might be visible withinside the function of Sitarama, Jr NTR essays Komaram in RRR.

After lacking its theatrical launch more than one instances because of the pandemic, the movie, bankrolled via way of means of DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments, is subsequently set to hit the displays on January 7 worldwide, only a week beforehand of the Sankranti festival. The movie will conflict with numerous different principal blockbusters inclusive of Prabhas` Radhe Shyam and Alia Bhatt`s Gangubai Kathiyawadi on the field workplace.

SS Rajamouli had in advance spoken approximately the field workplace conflict with different movies in a media interaction. He stated that it “won`t bog down the business. Even if 4 movies come together, if they’re good, humans are going to return back to observe all of them. There were more than one times withinside the beyond while this has happened.”

He added, “Because of the instances we’re in, with the pandemic and the whole lot being close for multiple and a 1/2 of years, a bottleneck become expected. But in case your content material is good, it doesn`t rely what number of movies come together. People are going to return back regardless of what. They`ll be spoilt for choice.”

In the identical interaction, Rajamouli additionally mentioned selecting to launch RRR in theatres, and now no longer on OTT. He stated, “I make movies handiest for theatres, for the target target market to return back together, watch the movie together. The manner I function is to look a big wide variety of target target market individuals sitting interior a cinema corridor to enjoy a movie. So, the selection become very clean for me, there has been no catch 22 situation in that.”