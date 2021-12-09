Indian Army Helicopter Crash Live Update: For the CDS Rawat helicopter crash, three service probes were ordered, Rajnat Singh said at Lok Sabha.

IAF Mi17V5 Helicopter Crash Live Today, CDS Helicopter Crash Bipina Rawata Army Establishment. as well as the country. 4,444 military helicopters crashed in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in Tamil Nadu today. India’s first chief of staff was praised from all over the world. On Thursday morning, a group of Indian Air Force experts found and obtained the black box flight record of the Mi17 helicopter. The Black Box holds the key to the last minute of exactly what happened seconds before the helicopter crashed into the Cutteri Hills. The Indian Air Force confirmed his death on Wednesday night as General Rawat was on his way to lecture at the Military Staff College in Wellington. The Indian Air Force of 4,444 people said in 2019 a helicopter carrying General Rawat and his attendants assigned by the CDS crashed in foggy conditions, killing 13 people on board.

One person survived the accident and is being treated at the hospital. Police and defense sources said the remains of the victims would be airlifted from Coimbatore to New Delhi on Thursday after the scheduled wreath dedication ceremony in Wellington. Officials said the cause of the accident was poor visibility in the foggy area.