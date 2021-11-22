Bharti Airtel Increases Prepaid Rates From 26th November to 20-25%

Mini

telecommunications service provider Bharti Airtel announced Monday that it has decided to increase its prepaid rates by 20-25% effective November 26th.

telecommunications provider Bharti Airtel said Monday it has decided to increase its prepaid rates from 20% to 25%. The 25% will come into effect on November 26, 2021. At the same time, the existing tariff of 75 rupees (valid for 28 days) will be raised to 99 rupees and 149 rupees (valid for 28 days) to 179 rupees. Other plans with a

increase include an existing 219 rupee rate with a 28-day expiry, upgraded to 265 rupees, and a

rupee 28-day plan with a 28-day expiry of 249 rupees increased to 299 rupees. It has been raised to 359 rupees.

Upward upgraded the existing 365-day plan from 2,498 rupees to 2,999 rupees. With the

tariff hike, Airtel’s tariff plan is now 3050% higher than Jio’s tariff plan.

Jio’s 2GB data plan is fixed at 129 rupees for 28 days, Airtel’s plan is fixed at 179 rupees, and Jio’s 1.5GB 84-day plan is fixed at 555 rupees. 719 rupees.

“Bharti Airtel (‘Airtel’) has always argued that an average mobile revenue per user (ARPU) of Rs 200 and ultimately Rs 300 should provide a reasonable return on capital enabling a financially sound business model.” – The company said. In statement

, “We also believe that this level of ARPU will require significant investments in networks and spectrum. More importantly, it gives Airtel room to deploy 5G in India. ”

” So, as the first step, I will take the lead in the November tariff readjustment. Therefore, the new tariffs listed below will be effective from 26 November 2021.” In terms of

development, Axis shares say: “The Bharti tariff hike was higher than expected. Bharti Airtel took the lead and raised prices significantly. ARPU of Rs 200 can be achieved in Bharti soon. Bharti’s tariff hikes are positive for the entire industry and the hike is sustainable.” Gopal Vittal, CEO of

Bharti Airtel, said earlier this month that the company should increase its Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) to Rs 200, Rs in the near future. 300 in perspective.