12:55 pm - Tuesday November 30, 2021
In a tweet from Elon Musk to Parag Agrawal, another CEO of an Indian tech company

BERLIN, GERMANY DECEMBER 01: SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk poses on the red carpet of the Axel Springer Award 2020 on December 01, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images)

Elon Musk responded to a tweet about the people of Indian descent who run the world’s top tech companies like Google, Microsoft and IBM.

New Delhi: Tesla CEO Elon Musk welcomed Indian talent to the US on Monday after Parag Agrawal was appointed CEO of Twitter. “America benefits greatly from Indian talent!” Musk said on Twitter:


Mr. Agrawal, 37, is the last Indian to lead a major US technology company, following Google parent Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey announced he would be leaving the company on Monday. Dorsey ran social media during the turmoil caused by President Donald Trump and survived a proposal to fire an investor activist in 2020.

Mr. Agrawal took over Twitter at a time when the company was growing and trying to get out of the fight for free speech.

Joined Twitter in 2011 and became Chief Technology Officer (CTO) in 2017. In a message to his employees, Dorsey said Parag Agrawal was behind every important decision and helped bring the company back.

“He leads with all his heart and with all his heart, and I learn from him every day. I trust him deeply as our CEO,” Dorsey said of Agrawal.

