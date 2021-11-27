44 people died and 16 missing after heavy rain in Andhra Pradesh

44 people died and 16 missing after heavy rain in Andhra PradeshThe government also said that electricity was restored in four districts, providing basic necessities to families affected by the 95,949 floods.

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh state government announced on Friday that 44 people were killed in floods caused by the state’s unprecedented rainfall. According to the state government, a total of 1990 villages in 119 Mandal in the four districts of Kadapa, Chittoor, Anantapur and Nerol were affected by the floods, of which 211 were completely flooded, 44 people were killed and 16 The person is missing.

“The rain that started after the first week of this month continues to fall today. The rain started in 1617. Rayalaseema has been hit by heavy rains like never before in history. We saw heavy rains and vehicles being washed away in the streets of Tilmara and Tilpati, “said the statement, which died and the rest were rescued by the SDRF team. Another 10 people were killed in Shivarayam on the banks of the river. ”

It also announced that it would accelerate payments for compensation for homes that were completely and partially damaged by the floods.

“For those who have completely damaged their homes, the government is giving the new homes a compensation of Rs 18,000 and JPY 95,000,” he said.

“Compensation for dead cattle is paid immediately to the owner. In addition, an order to ensure that the cattle are vaccinated. When it comes to harvest compensation, we encourage you to complete the list quickly. ”

In addition, the State Government immediately prepared reports on road repair and instructed collectors to evaluate, prioritize and fund these tasks as soon as they were received. Prior to

, the government decided to give to families in these affected areas 25 kg of rice, 1 kg of red gramdal, 1 liter of palm oil per family, onions (1 kg), potatoes (1 kg). 1 kg) will be available to the Civil Welfare Commission and the former Secretary of Government. Measures necessary for distribution of essential products