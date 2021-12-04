India is where people make things and use them worldwide: Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai said they are delighted to see India’s startup culture and that Google wants to provide technical support in the form of AI to help Indian startups “grow”. At the

Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Pichai said: We would like to support companies in India. We want to give them AI and technology so they can scale their operations.”

He said of India’s startup culture: “I see India as a place where people all over the world create and use it. We’ve invested in Google Pay and we’re doing it in other markets as well. We want to play a stimulating role in supporting the market and providing a technology platform.”

Pichai, speaking of future technologies, noted that the future will be dominated by AI and augmented reality (AR). Major advances in terms of improving the experience. One of them is using AI to understand what people are actually saying

“Over time, computing will naturally adapt to people other than black rectangles like cell phones, making them more immersive and immersive. AR (Augmented Reality) is the future, you can see elements of it right now on your watch. And artificial intelligence (AI) will play a big role in all of this. We are working on it. Google Lambda is one such product that uses AI to understand what you are saying and have a conversation,” Pichai added.

He also said that AR will be a more natural experience. “Today there are AR elements (such as watches or glasses with superimposed information), but over time it will become more natural without interfering with interaction with the real world. We want people to be able to interact more naturally, for example the way we see and speak. All of this also happens on computers.”