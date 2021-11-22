A Twitter user told Kapilu Sharma that his daughter loves his show and wants to see him see it live in Mumbai. The comedian’s generous reaction will captivate you.

Kapil Sharma and his Kapil Sharma Show have a huge following. Few fans can write comics on social media every day, but Manish’s special mention caught his attention.

Manish, after posting a photo of him with his daughter, said this is his daughter’s trip to Mumbai and what he would like to see is the Kapil show. He mentioned the date when they left town and confirmed his daughter’s desire to participate in his show.



Manish tweeted: “My daughter is visiting Mumbai for the first time and she wants to see you perform live. She loves your show. @ KapilSharmaK9, leaving here at 23:00. Plz give one chance to her and my family to part of your show @KapilSharmaK9 paaji.”

Kapil took note of the tweet and replied, “Brother we r shooting tmrw, Pls send me your contact, someone from my team will contact you n arrange for you, thank you.”

This has won the hearts of many on Kapil`s timeline. One user wrote, “Congrats manish bro, ek hi toh dil hai kitni baar jeetoge kapil paaji? Almighty bless you & family…mashaallah.”

Another user tweeted, “Nice to read this. Thanks @KapilSharmaK9 ji for giving a reply. Very lucky daughter she is.” There were many others who also shared how they also desire to be a part of his Live show.

The Kapila Sharma Show features not only Kapil, but also other popular stars such as Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarti, Rochelle Rao and Kiku Sharda. His regular guest is Archana Puran Singh.