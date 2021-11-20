Bunty Aur Babli 2 Review: Manga Timing is Easy for Rani and Saif, Script Plays Hatch

Bunty Aur Babli 2 Review: The only survivor of the original cast, Rani Mukherjee, took the best group photo with Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari, but was unable to save the movie.

Get rid of hope immediately. The sequel doesn’t have the free abandoned Bounty Aur Bubli. Bunty Aur Babli is a thorough and overly bubbly attempt to advance the idea on which the 2005 film is based. Two young men, too ambitious for their small town, use natural tricks to turn them into robbers who deceive greedy people. some of them. property.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 opens in 2021. Bad credit, online scams and phishing are common. This is strange enough for two young men. One of them is either a greedy market looking for start-up funds to trick many naughty deli businessmen who want to hang out on an island that doesn’t exist. Varanasi run by them. To believe that he can borrow the Ganges and use the holy river’s water in any way he wants. Is there an easy way to fill your pockets these days?

. Joined by Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Debut Sharvari Wag, along with the cast of Rani Mukherjee, the sole survivor of the original cast. They do their best, but they cannot save Bunty Aur Babli 2 from his dark fate. When it is clear that everyone on the

screen is struggling to get over the pedestrian, and is under pressure to rekindle public enthusiasm for an idea that worked perfectly in 2005 but failed 16 years later, the goal of the attempt is to: But also defeated.

Pioneer Director Varun V. Bunty Aur Babli 2, Sharma (who is also a screenwriter), is a boring novel in which an unparalleled ingenious con artist competes against a daring fledgling pair who deceive people using the methods, names and insignia of a con artist they have never experienced before. is. Caught and his exploits are now part of the folklore.

Rakesh Trivedi (Khan)’s goat and his wife Vimmy (Mukherjee), settling into a well-rounded family in a small town, face a “brand” violation. The latter is happy with her fake designer clothes. The first is content with selling tickets at the train station to fulfill his father’s will. The Trivedi, parents of

teenage boy, were brought back to life by Deputy Superintendent Jatayu Singh (Pankaj Tripathi), who left ten and a half years ago. Police believe that two scammers who identified themselves as Bunty and Bali made headlines after a daring scam that the two scammers reopened. He arrests middle-aged Bunty Aur Bubli and locks him in the police station.

New Bunty and Bubli strike again, and Jatayu deduces that he is pursuing the wrong suspect. He frees Rahkesh and Wimmy, but sets traps for real criminals and ties them to the enemy’s hands. His plans are thwarted because cunning young businessmen are always one step ahead of him. Eventually, Rahkesh and Wimmy reach the bottom of it and decide to punish the Poser.

Kunal (Chaturvedi) and Sonya (Wag) travel from Delhi, Fursatganj and Varanasi to Goa and Abu Dhabi after running away from a corrupt politician’s house with a lot of money returned by income tax officials. But they don’t know how to turn unreported wealth into money they can spend without fear of being attracted to thugs. Break includes a pair of bums who once behaved like Bunty and Bubli, and who, as it turns out, haven’t lost their enthusiasm. The first half of

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is okay. The second is almost ready. The writing is trivial and the actors, especially Rani, write excessively to please. There is not a single percent of puns in a movie that try too hard to be funny.

The role written for actor Pankaj Tripathi, whose comedic talent is unquestioned, is particularly sketchy compared to the role that screenwriter Jaideep Sakhni proposed for Amitabh Bachchan in Banti Aur Bubli, directed by Shaad Ali. Two dreamy young men, Rakesh Trivedi and Wimmy Saluja, met at a train station and fled after a series of daring scams, including the sale of the Taj. Kunal’s ambitions are in many ways similar to those of Rakesh 20 years ago. But his courageous act is part of a plan hatched by his girlfriend who wants to launch a food app and say goodbye to cheating.

Tripathi’s opening voice has shades of Big B’s Yeh jo world hain na is mein do tarah ke log hot hain and kicks off a volley at Bunty Aur Babli. The dreams of young people trapped in the wilderness of Uttar Pradesh came true based on what they saw on television, heard on the radio or read in the newspaper. Their ambition today stems from the fact that they communicate on social media.

Cast: Rani Mukherjee, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari, Pankaj Tripathi

Director: Varun V. Sharma

Rating: 2 Stars (out of 5)

Get Rid of Hope Immediate: Free Abandoned Bunty Aur Bubli will not be seen in his sequel. Bunty Aur Babli is a thorough and overly bubbly attempt to advance the idea on which the 2005 film is based. Two young men, too ambitious for their small town, use their natural tricks to turn them into robbers who deceive greedy people. some of them. property.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 opens in 2021. Bad credit, online scams and phishing are common. This is strange enough for two young men. One of them is either many naughty deli businessmen who want to hang out on an island that doesn’t exist, or a fledgling fund to go so far to fool the greedy market. Varanasi run by them. To believe that he can borrow the Ganges and use the holy river’s water in any way he wants. Is there an easy way to fill your pockets these days?

. Joined by Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Debut Sharvari Wag, along with the cast of Rani Mukherjee, the sole survivor of the original cast. They do their best, but they cannot save Bunty Aur Babli 2 from his dark fate. When it is clear that everyone on the

screen is struggling to get over the pedestrian, and is under pressure to rekindle public enthusiasm for an idea that worked perfectly in 2005 but failed 16 years later, the goal of the attempt is to: But also defeated.

Trailblazer Director Varun V. Sharma (who is also a screenwriter), Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a boring novel in which an ingenious con artist confronts a daring newcomer using their methods, names and insignia to deceive people. They were never caught and their exploitation is now part of the folklore.

Rakesh Trivedi (Khan)’s goat and his wife Vimmy (Mukherjee), settling into a well-rounded family in a small town, face a “brand” violation. The latter is happy with her fake designer clothes. The first is content with selling tickets at the train station to fulfill his father’s will. The Trivedi, parents of

teenage boy, were brought back to life by Deputy Superintendent Jatayu Singh (Pankaj Tripathi), who left ten and a half years ago. Police believe that two scammers who identified themselves as Bunty and Bali made headlines after a daring scam that the two scammers reopened. He arrests middle-aged Bunty Aur Bubli and locks him in the police station.

Rani Mukherjee returns to Babli in a gorgeous masava flower sari and rich prints.

Rani Mukherjee returns to Babli dressed in a stunning Masaba flower sari and rich prints.

When Salman Khan and Rani Mukherjee danced to this song When

years old danced to this song Brothers Khan and Rani Mukherji danced to this song Hello Brother

Bunty Aur Babli 2 Trailer : “OGs” Rani Mukherjee and Saif Ali Khan taught the scammers Siddhant Chaturvedi Sharvari A Lesson

Bunty Aur Babli 2 Trailer ” Rani Mukherdhantsev Samwan Chaturvedi Sharvari Lesson

New Bunty and Bubli attack again and Jatayu finds himself the wrong suspect. You conclude that you are tracking. He frees Rahkesh and Wimmy, but sets traps for real criminals and shackles them so they can fall into the enemy’s hands. His plans are thwarted because cunning young businessmen are always one step ahead of him. Eventually, Rahkesh and Wimmy decide to reach the bottom of it and punish the Poser.

Kunal (Chaturvedi) and Sonya (Wag) travel from Delhi, Fursatganj and Varanasi to Goa and Abu Dhabi after running away from a corrupt politician’s house with a lot of money returned by income tax officials. But they don’t know how to turn unreported wealth into money they can spend without fear of being attracted to thugs. Break includes a pair of bums who once behaved like Bunty and Bubli, and who, as it turns out, haven’t lost their enthusiasm. The first half of

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is okay. The second is almost ready. The writing is trivial and the actors, especially Rani, write excessively for satisfaction. There is not a single percent of puns in a movie that try too hard to be funny. Written for Pankaj Tripathi, an actor with no doubt

comedic talent, this role is very brief, especially when compared to what screenwriter Jaydeep Sakhni came up with for Amitabh Bachchan in Banti Aur Bubli under Shaad Ali’s direction. Two dreamy young men, Rakesh Trivedi and Wimmy Saluja, met at a train station and fled after a series of daring scams, including the sale of the Taj. Kunal’s ambitions are in many ways similar to those of Rakesh 20 years ago. But his courageous act is part of a plan hatched by his girlfriend who wants to launch a food app and say goodbye to cheating.

Tripathi’s opening voice has shades of Big B’s Yeh jo world hain na is mein do tarah ke log hot hain and kicks off a volley at Bunty Aur Babli. The dreams of young people trapped in the Uttar Pradesh wilderness came true based on what they saw on television, heard on the radio or read in the newspaper. Their ambition today stems from the fact that they communicate on social media.

Rahkesh and Wimmy belong to the past. Kunal and Sonya represent the present. If Bunty and Bubli were allowed to set the pace for the two youngsters, it would be a lot more fun for two generations of cheaters to clash. The reverse is also true.

Comic Time is easy for Rani and Saif. They are full of sharp jokes without wisdom. Siddant and Shavari, dressed in different clothes, form an enchanting couple on the screen. Again, the script is broken.

Comments

Bunty Aur Babli 2’s over, the older duo gains strength and starts teaching a younger couple a thing or two about tricking people. But it was too late. Given the note at the end of the movie, it looks like there is another sequel on the card. But at this level of live fire, Bunty and Bubli would be better off retreating back into the shells. You will be happier to live with the memories of 2005.