Ahead of the RRR: SS trailer, Rajamouli shares a BTS video with Rem Charan, Aliya Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

With the highly anticipated RRR trailer set for tomorrow, the creators don’t set a stone to excite fans every minute. Yesterday the creators shared a video of BTS with the characters Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn respectively.

Ram Charan’s video says Brace is showing off a ripped physique for Ram, while Alia Bhatt’s video shows her preparing and coping to become Sita. Ajay Devgn’s personality hasn’t been revealed, but he looks strong. At

RRR, Junior NTR shares screen space with Ram Charan for the first time. The film is a fictional story set in the 1920s, the pre-independence era, based on the lives of two real-life heroes and famous revolutionaries, Aluri Sitaram Raju and Komaram Bim.

The RRR trailer will be released tomorrow, December 9th, no time has yet been announced. A stamp can tell you the exact time today or tomorrow.

Dubbed and released in Hindi on January 7, 2022, the film also stars Olivia Morris, Samutirakhani and Shuriya Saran.