Sara Ali Khan came up with a nickname for fellow Atrangi Re Akshay Kumar and he is related to Rajinikanth. Can you guess?

The fan following of Akshay Kumar knows no bounds! Ever since the actor has made a mark for himself in the Hindi film industry, he has been garnering a lot of fan base and love from the viewers. Apart from his movies, the actor is also known for his discipline and dedication, and seeing the same, his Atrangi Re costar Sara Ali Khan has coined a nickname for him. The nickname has South legend Rajinikanth`s connection. Sara and Akshay are sharing screen space for the first time in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re and the film also stars South actor Dhanush. The star cast is busy promoting the film and amid all this, in an interview, Sara talked in length about the film, director, and her costars and was all praise for them. During her interaction with HT, Sarah spoke about working with stars like Akshay and Dhanush for the first time in her career. At the same time she also revealed Akshaya’s nickname as Sarah. The actress said, “Crazy. I call him Akshay Sir Talaivar of the North, because he has so much energy, spontaneity and spark. Sir Dhanush – Source of Inspiration, Acting Institute. He’s a nationally award-winning actor, and he knows the camera like I know the water. Not only did he find it fun and creatively rewarding on set, but there wasn’t a single day of constant study.

If I had worked a 7-7 shift and packed my stuff in the afternoon, I wouldn’t have come back. I’m sitting on the monitor looking at pictures of Danush.” For the inexperienced veteran actor Rajnikantha, his ardent fans call him Talaivar.

Atrangi Re – Directed by Anand L. Rai is produced by TSeries, Color Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films. The film’s music is A.R. Composed by Rahman, it premieres on December 24, 2021 at Disney + Hotstar.