Antim Day 1’s Box Office Estimates: Salman Khan’s Movie – Ayush Sharma grossed roughly. rupees 5.50 cr.Box Office Estimate Antim Day 1: Salman Khan’s Film – Ayush Sharma Makes Rough Profits. rupees 5.50 cr. The long-awaited Mahesh Manjrekar directed the gangster drama Antim, starring Ayush Sharma and Salman Khan, which was released on 3,500 screens nationwide. This movie features the John Abraham show “Satyameva Jayate 2” in a 1:1 ratio on most screens. Rupees Rupees 5.25 – 6.00

Maharashtra is the best route to Antima, followed by Gujarat and Bihar, but the northern belt does not work. Collections in Delhi and Punjab are sparse. It’s a bit surprising given that Salman plays the role of a Sikh police officer. The collection soared with evening shows and night shows, which is a positive sign that good conversation can happen amongst the public.

. That’s a fair number considering this is no ordinary Salman Khan movie, as this superstar is better seen in the second track of the main character, Ayush Sharma, where the story unfolds. Without Salman Khan, the film would have struggled to make a million dollars, and its first day face value turned into a great business. The move to the

Friday Night and Night show has provided a good base for the film to grow over the weekend and is now awaiting a script. This is a good start, but it is important for Antim to show growth over the weekend. Rs. 3-day figures in the range. Rs 20-22 crores will be a decent result for Antim: Final Truth, with a conclusive test on Monday. A lifetime growth rate of Rs 50 million Rs 50 crores will be a good result for Antim and will lead him to success. The

cost is reasonable, so the pressure to recover is not great, but it will take half a century for Antim to become a respected company.