Christmas with the Kapoors: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor celebrate with his mom Neetu, see pics

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor stood side by side during the holiday season. After a pre-Christmas dinner with friends on Thursday, Alia and Ranbir were seen together on Christmas Eve, and they were joined by her mother Neetu Kapoor.



This duo has set some goals for many people, and this holiday season, they are sure to paint the city red with their chic look. When they go out for Christmas, they absolutely have to dress to impress. Alia wore a red dress and she was accompanied by her sister Shaheen, who opted for a green sequined dress. Ranbir completed Alia’s look with a black suit paired with a white t-shirt. The paparazzi captured Ranbir and Alia having dinner together. After that, Neetu and Ranbir also posed gracefully in front of the paparazzi.

Shaheen also took to Instagram Stories to share photos she clicked with Alia and their mother Soni Razdan, before going out to Christmas dinner with the Kapoors.

As fans have so much love for Alia and Ranbir, they can’t wait to see the pair share screen space together for the first time. The two will be featured in Ayan Mukerji’s movie Brahmastra, which is set to premiere on September 9 next year.