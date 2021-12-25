Viral: Ranveer Singh And Srikkanth Dancing To Bijlee Bijlee Like No One’s Watching At 83 Screening

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh always gets people dancing around him and that’s exactly what happened at the big screening of his new movie 83. Actor and former Indian cricket captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth , who was one of the heroes of the 1983 World Cup team, was terminated to the rhythm of singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu’s latest track, Bijlee Bijlee Like No One Is Watching And My Boy, she was extinguish the fire at the scene. Ranveer, wearing a white three-piece, can be seen dancing with Krishnamachari Srikkanth, dressed in black, and Harrdy Sandhu on what appears to be a raised platform as others videotaped them. In the film directed by Kabir Khan, the role of Krishnamachari Srikkanth is played by Jiiva. In the 1983 World Cup final against the West Indies, Srikkanth turned the tide by scoring the best 38 points on 57 balls. Screening 83 in Mumbai on Wednesday also brought together the family of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and her family, Kapil Dev and his wife Romi, director Kabir Khan and wife Mini Mathur and the rest of the film’s cast members Saqib Saleem, Amy. Virk, Sahil Khattar, Jiiva, Jatin Sarna, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Addinath M Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R Badree. 4,444 celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Richa Chadha, Swara Bhaskar, Huma Qureshi, Arshad Warsi, Sayani Gupta, Ayushmann Khurrana and author’s wife Tahira Kashyap also attended the screening.

The Devil of Kapil, who won the 1983 World Cup, also walked the red carpet at Wednesday’s screening. Sunil Gavaskar was accompanied by his wives Marshneil, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sandeep Patil, Madan Lal, Syed Kirmani, Ravi Shastri, Roger Binny, Kirti Azad and Balwinder Singh Sandhu. In the meantime, also check out the set of Kapil Demons with the actors who played them on screen:

83, starring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, hits theaters today.