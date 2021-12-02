Did Katrina Kaif invite Salman Khan to her wedding to Vicky Kaushal? Arpita Khan finally reveals it.

Will Salman Khan and his family attend Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding on December 9th? So far, there has been no official announcement of a wedding date for Vicky and Katrina, but they are very popular on social media. VickyKatrina’s wedding will take place at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, with an expected attendance of around 200 guests.

It is also speculated that Katrina sent an official invitation to her close friend and colleague Salman Khan and his sisters Arpita Khan and Alvira Khan Agnihotri. However, when contacted by representatives of India Today.com, Arpita denied the event and said, “We didn’t have any wedding invitations.” A source close to the family said, “We didn’t send an invitation. family. Neither Alvira nor Arpita received a wedding invitation from Katrina. The story that they attended the wedding is a lie.

On Monday, Vicki was spotted outside Katrina’s house, which must have worried her fans. The paparazzi clicked as Vicki’s car left Katrina’s house. Vicki was wearing a mask and black glasses. He matched a sweater and jeans. Rumors of

Katrina Kaif and Vicki Kaushal’s imminent wedding surged after the two were spotted together at Diwali’s star manager Reshma Shetty’s office. The two said they had a rock ceremony at Kabir Khan’s house on Diwali Day. It is known that the two only became close with close family members. The ceremony was attended by Katrina’s mother Suzanne Biruette, her sister Isabelle Kaif and Vicky’s parents, Sham Kaushal and Vina Kaushal, and Sunny Kausal. It was reported that Sunny Kaushal’s younger brother was in attendance.