Bob Biswas Movie Review: Abhishek Bachchan is Kahani’s creepy assassin in a spinoff struggling to explode.

Kahaani Sujoya Ghosh was special. Nine years after actress Vidya Balan’s box office hit, the spinoff she’s been dreaming of since then is finally here. It was written and produced by Sujoy by Bob Biswas, and directed by his daughter Diya Annapurna Gosh, who made her debut.

Going back to 2012, in a review of the original, I wrote: Actors for even the tiniest roles have been chosen with affection for the writers` vision. So not only do the three leads deliver remarkable performances, but you come away from the film remembering even Saswata Chatterjee playing the destinedtobeiconic Bob Biswas, the eerie undercover contract killer whose total screen time would not add up to many minutes.”

In 2021, Bob as played by Abhishek Bachchan (credited here as Abhishek A. Bachchan) is a notsoeerie, apparently gentle soul who has just woken up from a long coma following a nearfatal accident and has no recollection of his past. He has a wife and son – he knows that only because they pick him up from hospital and take him home. There he meets the fourth member of their family: a daughter. The lucky four are Mary (Chitrangda Singh), little Benny (Ronit Arora), teenage Minnie (Samara Tijori) and Bob.



Minnie prepares for her 12th grade exam, Benny is bullied at school, and Mary’s boss is a sex offender at work. Added to this is the drug fraud in the city of Kolkata where Bob Biswas lives, and characters from Bob’s previous lives who push, coerce or help Bob Biswas in various ways to do things he doesn’t understand what he is capable of. .

At first everything goes smoothly. With Dr. Ghairik Sarkar’s grim palette and writing, Diya effectively creates a world of intrigue, with enough question marks scattered throughout the plot to keep her intrigued. The most important of them all: How and why did the likable shy Bob turn into a brazen assassin mercenary?

That question, it turns out, is never answered.

The in-depth character development that was Kahaani’s hallmark is nowhere to be found in Bob Biswas although, apart from credits for the story (Sujoy Ghosh), screenplay (Sujoy Ghosh) and dialogue writing (Sujoy Ghosh and Raj Vasant), a separate credit has been given – to Aniruddha Chakladar – for “character development”.

It is not only the protagonist who suffers from the short writing. all the rest. Mary, Benny, and Mini have a bright future, but they don’t make perfect individuals on their own.

Chitrangda looks lovely and I love her style, sexy pajamas and pretty saris. Ronit Arora hugs him so well that you want to see his poster on the wall, but that alone isn’t enough reason to support your character… It gradually becomes clear that it’s not good enough to bypass. Samara Tisori, daughter of actor Deepak Tisori, who made her on-screen debut here, showed considerable potential as the best supporting actor in film history, but in the end, Bob Biswa decided that these characters were hovering around Bob’s background. But it never comes into your own life. This is clearly disappointing. As in films created from other major films, secondary characters that only appear for a few minutes remain in the minds of audiences enough to deserve a spin-off.

When the first murder takes place in Bob Biswa, the killer is strangely surprised by his actions. Then a second murder takes place, and we see the executioner’s instincts take hold. He still doesn’t know how he got there. So, what is this movie about? Murder is like riding a bike, swimming, or driving. Once learned, never forgotten. However, the script does not cover this topic. If you go in a different direction, it seems that you want to become a black comedy, but you cannot achieve it.

Bob Biswas get its politics right in this department, but falls short elsewhere.

What I really liked about Bob Biswas is that Bob and his family are Christians (a minority you rarely see in Hindi movies since the 1990s). Except for these two things, until the 90s of the last century: a single line written for the bride in the film goes back to stereotyped Christians in Hindi films who claim “God” instead of “Bhagavan” as opposed to real Indian Christians. “. »Speaks in Hindi. And as soon as Mary enters the church, an English song starts playing. Across India, you will find mass being offered in churches in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Punjabi and other Indian languages, depending on the state and the population composition of each parish. It would have been nice to see this film rising above Bollywood`s desire to perennially associate English with India`s Christians (a stereotype that comes from the widespread view in north India of Christianity as a Western religion, when in fact it originated in Asia). It is worth noting here that Sujoy Ghosh produced Ribhu Dasgupta`s underrated 2016 Hindi film Te3n, which too depicted Indian Christians as regular people, not exotica, and largely shorn of earlier Bollywood clichés. As the focal point of the film, Abhishek Bachchan has worked hard on his body for this role, gained weight for it, and altered his posture. He also makes a glaringly inconsistent effort to adopt a Bengali accent. This mistake is negligible compared to the fact that, unlike Kahani’s Saswat Chatterjee, Abhishek never gets into Bob’s skin. He has some responsibility for this, but the fact is that, unlike Kahani’s, the script itself doesn’t go under Bob’s skin. Bob Biswas has his moments, but overall he’s struggling to get out.

