“Don’t think he need help”: Kapil Dev on Ranveer Singh’s gig in 1983

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh, who will play Kapil Deva in the upcoming movie ’83’, has been well received by the legendary cricketer. Kapil Dev told ANI about Ranveer Singh’s performance: “Ranveer is a great actor. I don’t think he needs any comments or help. He spent time with me and he was comfortable and smart enough.” Kapil Dev added that he was “very excited” after watching the trailer for the movie. “After seeing the trailer, I was so excited. But let’s wait for the final result on December 24th. I can’t say anything until it’s released,” ANI quoted Kapila Deva. Earlier, in an interview with her Quint, Capilla Deva was asked what she thought about casting Di Fika Padukone as her wife Romi in the film. He replied: “I think it’s mixed because in 1983 no one understands what they’re trying to do there because you don’t know how big my wife’s role was.”

In 1983, Pankai Tripati took on the role of Man Sing, a public relations officer. Ammi Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Saahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani and Tahir Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar in the film. Deepika Padukone has been cast as Kapil Deva. Romi’s wife on the screen.

Filming for the 2019 sports drama has begun. The original release date of the film was April 10, 2020. However, due to the pandemic, the film was postponed to Christmas. After several rescheduled release dates due to pandemic and restrictions, the film is scheduled to air on December 24 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.