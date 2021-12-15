“How’s Josh?”: Paparazzi asks Vicky Kaushal after taking pictures with Katrina Kaif for the first time since their wedding.

New Delhi:

So newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday night and were greeted warmly by the paparazzi. The couple, who reportedly returned from their honeymoon, were photographed outside Andheri Viki Kaushal’s home. When asked to pose for the camera, the two smiled and waved. As always, Vicki was wearing a beige shirt and Katrina was wearing a pink ensemble and it looked great. During the photo shoot, the paparazzi asked Vicky Kaushal, “How are you, Josh?” Other dads followed, and Vicki and Katrina smiled at the question. For beginners, this is a popular conversation from the 2019 blockbuster Wiki Uri: Surgical Strike. Meanwhile, one paparazzi called Katrina Kaif “bhabhiji.”

Katrina and Vicky signed their wedding announcement post: I look forward to your love and blessings as we start this new journey together.”

Katrina and Vicky were unveiled by actors Harsh Warrdhan Kapoor in June of this year. In an invite-only chat show, a celebrity they know wants to tell the truth of a rumor. When asked, Harsh Varrdhan said, “Vicky and Katrina are together. It’s true. Would it be difficult to say this? I do not know. I think they’re pretty open about it.” At

work side, Katrina Kaif can be seen next in Tiger 3 with her partner Salman Khan. She was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s police drama Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. She will also star in Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter with Phone Bhoot, Priyanka Chopra and Aliya Bhatt and Jee Le Zaraa. The film is directed by Farhan Akhtar and written by Zoya Akhtar and Rima Kagti.

Vicky Kaushal was last sighted in Sardar Udham and received excellent reviews. The national award-winning actor appears in the biographical film of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The actor also signed with director Uri Aditya Dhar for another film, in which he will also play the role of Mahabharata Ashwatthama. The actor has appeared in popular films such as Uri: The Surgical Strike, Sanju, and Lust Stories.