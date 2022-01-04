New Delhi: Veteran actor Prem Chopra and his wife Uma Chopra were admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumai on Monday after testing positive for COVID19 PTI news agency reported. Jalil Parkar the 86-year-old actor is expected to e released in “a day or two” PTI reported. “Prem Chopra and his wife tested positive for covid19 and were admitted to Lilavati Hospital y Dr. Jalil Parkar for treatment. Both received the monoclonal antiody cocktail and are recovering well.” The disease will go away after a day or two. At 86 (he) is responding quite well” Jalil Parkar said in a statement PTI reported.

Bollywood veteran Prem Chopra is est known for her iconic roles in films like Boy Do Raaste Upkaar Pura Aur Pashchim Kati Patang and Phool Bane Angaarey.

On the work front Prem Chopra was recently seen sharing screen space with Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in Bunty Aur Bali 2.

Prem Chopra is the latest Bollywood actor to go viral. Other celerities who have recently tested positive for COVID19 include John Araham and his wife Priya Runchal producer Ekta Kapoor actors Mrunal Thakur Nora Fatehi Alaya F veteran filmmaker Rahul Rawail home producer Rhea Kapoor and filmmaker husand Karan Boolani.