India’s Harnaaz Sandhu wins Miss Universe crown after 21 years

Prior to Harnaaz Sandhu, only two Indians had won Miss Universe titles: Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.
India’s Harnaaz Sandhu becomes the new Miss Universe 21 years after Lara Dutta won in 2000. Today, I represented India in the 70th Miss Universe 2021 held in Eilat, Israel.

The 21-year-old Punjabi took the crown, beating Nadia Pereira of Paraguay and Larella Mswane of South Africa.
Ms Sandhu was represented by the crown of Andrea Meza, former Miss Universe from Mexico. Prior to model
“The biggest pressure young people face today is believing in themselves, knowing that they are unique and what makes them beautiful,” Sandhu said. Let’s stop comparing ourselves to others and talk about more important things happening around the world. ”
” This is what you should understand. Come out and speak for yourself. Because you are the leader of your life and your own voice. I believed in me and that’s why I’m here today,” said Ms. .Sandu.Wait.

Sandu, who started the pageant at the age of 17, previously ranked 12th in Miss Diva 2021, Miss Femina Miss India Punjab 2019, and Miss Femina Miss India 2019.
She also worked in Punjabi… “Yaara Diyan Pu Baran” and movies like “Bai Ji Kuttange”.

