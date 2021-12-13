When a photo of Guru Landava and Goa native Nora Fatehi became a hot topic, fans asked, “Are you two dating?”

Guru Randhava is busy with Riyadh’s Dabangg Tour, but pictures of him with Nora Fatehi are circulating on the Internet in India. It seems Guru and Nora spent time together in Goa a few days ago. The photo shows Guru and Nora sharing light moments and enjoying Goa beaches. As the

photo spread rapidly, fans began to speculate whether the two were dating. “Do they meet?” – I read a few comments while some fans wondered if they were filming the song. The commentary says “they go well together.” Some fans have said that after Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding, Guru Randhava and Nora Fatehi could also get married. He explained, “After Cat Wiki, the next celebrity wedding will be held soon.”

Guru Randhava and Nora Fatehi previously worked on TSeries’ music video “Naach Meri Rani”.

In terms of work, Guru Randhava is currently on the Dabangg Tour. He recently posted a video of himself entertaining the entire crowd. After posting the video on his Instagram account, the singer said, “Thank you for the love Riyadh. Cafe Tour has been refreshed. It’s a great passion.” The tour started on December 10. In addition to Randhava, the tour also includes Shilpa Shetty, Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ayush Sharma, Prabhudeva, Maniesh Paul and Sunil Grover.