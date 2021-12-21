1:47 pm - Wednesday December 22, 2021
Home » Entertainment » It’s official: Bheemla Nayak postponed

It’s official: Bheemla Nayak postponed

75 Viewed Pallavi Kumar Comments Off on It’s official: Bheemla Nayak postponed

As expected, Pawan Kalyan’s “Bheemla Nayak” has been postponed. The decision is made. An official announcement will be made tomorrow.
Main producer and distributor Dil Raju sent out media invites to inform him.
Insiders say that the creators of “RRR” and others have asked the producers of “Bheemla Nayak” to change the date because it would be a big deal for venue allocation.
After the bigwigs in the industry started negotiating, Pawan Kalyan is said to have given the green light.
A new date in February will be established.
“Bheemla Nayak” ends her shooting game. The creators have also released four songs.

Don't miss the stories followIndiaVision India News & Information and let's be smart!
Loading...
0/5 - 0
You need login to vote.
Filed in

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an UNSEEN video of Tiger Taimur’s first steps and a sweet birthday note for him.

83 Movie Review: Ranveer Singh Delivers Best Career Performance As Kapil Dev In Kabir Khan’s Movie

Related posts