It’s official: Bheemla Nayak postponed

As expected, Pawan Kalyan’s “Bheemla Nayak” has been postponed. The decision is made. An official announcement will be made tomorrow.

Main producer and distributor Dil Raju sent out media invites to inform him.

Insiders say that the creators of “RRR” and others have asked the producers of “Bheemla Nayak” to change the date because it would be a big deal for venue allocation.

After the bigwigs in the industry started negotiating, Pawan Kalyan is said to have given the green light.

A new date in February will be established.

“Bheemla Nayak” ends her shooting game. The creators have also released four songs.