83 Movie Review: Ranveer Singh Delivers Best Career Performance As Kapil Dev In Kabir Khan’s Movie

Director: Kabir Khan

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, and R Badree

A red seasonal balloon signed by Kapil Dev is in one of the drawers in my bedroom. Although it is a precious thing, I have not seen it for a long time. Last night I watched it with absolute pride. Maybe it’s because watching ’83 took me back in time, where my dad told me how a team of several men in white, who no one would have expected, did the unthinkable. when it won the 1983 cricket championship at Lord

. 1983 The Indian cricket team, led by Kapil Dev, could not have received a better reward. As I cheered, clapped, laughed and even shed tears with others in the cinema, I saw how the Indian team raised not only the World Cup but also the spirit of the Indians for the issues. community, ethnicity and security. The victory gave the country renewed confidence as a nation and also made gambling a religion.

In 160 minutes, director Kabir Khan brilliantly captures the national cricket frenzy and cricketer Haryana will not be outdone.

From the arrest of the iconic Kapil Dev to the sacking of Viv Richards in the final match and bowling of Mohinder Amarnath, the film chronicles the two-week history of the Indian cricket team at the 1983 World Cup. What it does is it brings together many of each player’s own anecdotes and emotional journeys they’ve gone through, becoming the highlight of the movie. Whether it was Balwinder Sandhu’s personal loss before the big game or the chaotic dressing room confrontation between Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, many of those moments were subtly revealed on screen.

But, wait, there’s a flip side to it. In the first half, Khan tries to tell the audience that this team can’t win the World Cup in a number of ways. The scenario is so simple that loses the suspense quotient. Again, this is how Khan wants to keep his films that can be viewed in his previous work.

Speaking of performances, as Singh led the team as captain, he received huge support from the rest of the cast, who delivered top notch performances. All in all, they all kicked him out of the park. From his engaging voice and dialogue to the way he conveys a lot of emotion with his eyes, Singh is fascinating as a Dev. In the scenes where he speaks bad English and tries to bowl and hit the ball well, the actor gets into the character and executes it with so much confidence, it’s probably the best performance in the series. his career.

Pankaj Tripathi as PR Man Singh is amazing and has some of the best lines with Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, a rioter in the movie. Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar has his moments too. Deepika Padukone, who had a short role as Dev’s wife, gave a pretty good performance. Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsinkarkar as Dilip Vengsinkarkar Dilip Vengsinkarkar, Dinker Sharma Azrma Azrma. as Katini Azrad Yashpal Sharma, Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny and R Badree as Sunil Valson all came out on top.

No matter how many times we’ve seen or heard of the 1983 World Cup victory, we can’t help but clap our hands or choke on it as we see it as a cinematic experience as the demons of Kapil (the team it’s called) is affectionate) lifting the Lords to the ‘World Cup, also known as the ‘Mecca of cricket’, the country that gave birth to the game Gentleman has seen his former colony crowned as the new law of cricket world.

Before the tournament started, the experts were busy analyzing and predicting the likely champions, but fate wrote itself a fairy tale for India. The story of one of the greatest sporting victories Kabir Khan brought back to the big screen. Prepare for big goosebumps!