Pushpa The Rise Review: Allu Arjun & Rashmiki Mandanna’s films are mass artists.

Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 is a massy entertainer custom-made for Allu Arjun’s fans, which takes a different turn with Fahadh Faasil’s entry.

Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1

Director: Sukumar

Cast: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna

Allu Arjun and Rashmiki Mandanna’s latest film, Pushpa: The Rise, Part 1 is a complete set of short stories, novels, comedy, crowd scenes and good directing. Sukumar was in proper harmony with the background and tone of the film. Allu Arjun clearly supports the entire film with her acting and dialogue. His transformation into his role is undoubtedly commendable, and his efforts are paying off in the film.

The film has a few typical Alu Arjun scenes scattered throughout, with his fans watching with great delight as the ‘icon’ star walks and performs his actions in slow motion with the right amount of massive elements added to the scene. I’m watching. …

Rashmika also meets expectations somewhere. She gives her what she needs and even looks good in the form of a “deglam”. Her character, Shrivalli, plays a necessary upbeat scene on the screen and correctly compliments Allu Arjun.

In terms of action sequences, if Rohit Shetty can fly cars, Sukumar goes one step further and trucks fly in slow sequences. Exaggerations aside, Allu Arjun was once again impressed with his battle scenes in this film, as always. His action sequences, featuring powerful acting and passion, will elicit a passionate response from the audience. And audiences can’t stand still when this happens on the big screen. The

story and narration can be a bit slow, but it’s understandable since it’s already a long preview movie. The second half of the film is filled with dynamic scenes, where the narrative expands to show the overall picture of the smuggling industry. But what’s missing is how smugglers dodge or trick the police. This is a common core expectation in films like this one.

Devi Sri Prasad was another hit musically. All the songs are upbeat and make the movie good. Songs filled with bright moments that can appeal to Aluarjun’s fans are expressed in bright colors. Samantha also impressed with her many hype.

Fahad Fasil, which appears at the end of the movie, only heightens the whole movie. Although not quite as massive as Allu Arjun, Fahad’s intro, dialogue and highlights are certainly impressive. After Fahad’s appearance in the frame, the film takes another turning point and talks about Allu Arjun and Fahad until the end. In general, this film is a massive artist with a decent storyline, especially for fans of Allu Arjun.