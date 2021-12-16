Rajamuri has released a massive update for Baahubali 3.

Baahubali Duology is by far the largest franchise in Indian cinema. Part 3 of the high-budget action drama comes out when the man behind the blockbuster comments on Raja Mulli.

“Bahubali 3 is sure to happen. We have created an endless world with Baahubali and there is plenty of room for more content to be distributed in the Baahubali world. A third part will open up, but now is not the time to comment on it. Now I’m focusing on RRR,” Rajamuli said.

However, given Rajamuri’s current promises, Baahubali 3 may not materialize in the near future. But nonetheless, the prospects for Baahubali 3 are really bright.