3:02 pm - Thursday December 16, 2021
Home » Entertainment » Rajamuri has released a massive update for Baahubali 3.

Rajamuri has released a massive update for Baahubali 3.

38 Viewed Pallavi Kumar Comments Off on Rajamuri has released a massive update for Baahubali 3.

Baahubali Duology is by far the largest franchise in Indian cinema. Part 3 of the high-budget action drama comes out when the man behind the blockbuster comments on Raja Mulli.
“Bahubali 3 is sure to happen. We have created an endless world with Baahubali and there is plenty of room for more content to be distributed in the Baahubali world. A third part will open up, but now is not the time to comment on it. Now I’m focusing on RRR,” Rajamuli said.
However, given Rajamuri’s current promises, Baahubali 3 may not materialize in the near future. But nonetheless, the prospects for Baahubali 3 are really bright.

Don't miss the stories followIndiaVision India News & Information and let's be smart!
Loading...
0/5 - 0
You need login to vote.
Filed in

“How’s Josh?”: Paparazzi asks Vicky Kaushal after taking pictures with Katrina Kaif for the first time since their wedding.

Related posts