Radhe Shyam Trailer: Pooja Hegde wins Prabhas heart with 97 kisses. look

The highly anticipated trailer for Radha Krishna Kumar’s epic love story Radhe Shyam was shared online on Thursday. The film, which stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, will be released on January 14, 2022. In the film, Prabhas plays a man who thinks he is not made for relationships. or marriage. When a stranger he’s been in love with for a while says “I love you” to him, he replies, “Don’t do that.” I’m just looking for a flirt.

However, when Pooja enters the country, Prabhas falls in love with her after a few yawns and 97 kisses, a number mentioned several times in the trailer. He is later revealed to be the “great Vikramaditya”, a man sought after by those with the ability to see the future.

There are scary photos of a shipwreck, Prabhas rushing through flames like a wrecked ball, a bloody Pooja drowned in a tub and an explosion. Fans expressed excitement in the YouTube comments section. “I’m looking forward to this masterpiece,” one person wrote. “The cutest way Prabhas speak Hindi is…when miracles meet creation, Radhe Shyam is created,” another said. “It will be something bigger than expected,” a third wrote.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod, Radhe Shyam is slated to hit theaters in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. The romantic drama, which also stars Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan, was originally scheduled for release in July this year but has been delayed. due to the Covid19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Prabhas also has Salaar, Adipurush, and ProjectK in development, while Pooja’s lineup includes Cirkus, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Acharya and Most Qualified Bachelors.