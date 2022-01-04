Rashmika Mandanna Holiday with Vijay Deverakonda and his family in Goa; This is the proof

Tollywoods most famous rumored couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda celerated the New Year together. As we reported exclusively the duo rang out in celeration in Goa and we have a unch of photos to prove the same.

On January 1 Rashmika posted a photo with a swimming pool and trees in the ackground to wish fans a happy new year and guess who posted the photo in the same place. This is none other than Vijays rother Anand Deverakonda. Fans quickly discovered the same spot of Rashmika and Anand and started trending on social media with various memes.

Happy 2022 my loves.! 🎉🤍 pic.twitter.com/oDeajTmYky — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) January 1, 2022

Celebrating that response to #ligerfirstglimpse 🔥🤩 #liger And Happy New Year you all ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Om71259159 — Anand Deverakonda (@ananddeverkonda) January 1, 2022

The chemistry of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda is always mentioned after appearing in films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Their frequent support friendship and informal dates have fueled rumors of their relationship although they say they are “just friends”.

Fans look forward to seeing them again on the ig screen. After asking aout it Rashmika told Pinkvilla: “Aout our third movie together you just have to ask him. He is usy filming for Liger and I am waiting for this movie. Im curious to see what happens next. Well make a movie if my timeline and its timeline match. ”

Vijay is currently usy with his film Pan-Indian Liger directed y Puri Jagannadh. Rashmika has two Bollywood projects including the first Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra and Goodye with Amitah Bachchan.