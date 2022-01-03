Arjun Kapoor when trolled for age difference with Malaika Arora: “The same people will fall in love with me when they take a selfie with me”

Arjun Kapoor when asked aout how he and Malaika Arora were ridiculed for their age difference said such negativity cannot e taken as important “ecause everything is wrong”.

Arjun Kapoor talks aout criticism of him and his girlfriend Malaika Arora for their 12-year age difference. He said that as long as people pay attention to his work everything else is “just a lot of noise.”

While Arjun is 36 years old Malaika is

8 years old. He calls it “stupid thought process” to “relationship contextualization” ased on age.

Speaking to Masala.com Arjun said “First I think the media are the ones who look at peoples comments. We dont even watch 90% of that content so you cant put too much emphasis on trolling ecause its all wrong. Its these same people who would fall in love with taking selfies with me when they meet me so you wont elieve this story. ”

” What I do in my personal life is my prerogative. As long as my work is recognized the rest is just noise. Besides you cant worry aout age so lets live lets live. and continue. I think its a silly thought process to consider age and contextualizing a relationship” he added.

Arjun and Malaika have een in a relationship for several years. To wish his fans Tet he shared an unprecedented each vacation picture with her. “As the dust settles in 2021 (oviously the virus is denying something so it has to) we just want to wish you all a great 2022 and lots of fun ahead!!! ” he wrote in his caption.

Arjun will appear next in Mohit Suris Ek Villain Returns alongside John Araham Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani. He also has Kuttey directed y Aasmaan Bhardwaj son of Vishal Bhardwaj. The film also stars Naseeruddin Shah Konkona Sensharma Tau and Radhika Madan.