Why Manager Sukumar and DSP Missed ‘Pushpa’ Prerelease Tournament

Hyderabad: The prerelease event of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandannastarrer `Pushpa` attracted a huge crowd but director Sukumar and music director Devi Sri Prasad were not in attendance.

Allu Arjun, Rashmik Mandanna, Anasuya Bhardwaj, Sunil, and other crew members were present at the event. Directors S.S. Rajamouli, Koratala Siva, Buchi Babu Sana, Venky Kudumula, and others were invited as guests on the occasion.

`Pushpa` director Sukumar and music director Devi Sri Prasad were not present at the event as they were busy with final sound mixing for the movie. During Allu Arjun`s speech, he had mentioned that the duo was working on the final sound mixing for the movie and hence had to skip the prerelease event.

“I wish Sukumar and Devi would come today. I miss you so much, Debbie. I wanted to enjoy Pushpa’s musical success on stage here with Devi Sri Prasad. But I know they are doing a great job of mixing the final sound. – said Allu Arjun.

Allu Arjun praised Sukumar’s convictions and Devi Sri Prasad’s hit music. ‘Pushpa’ will be released on December 17th.