Abhishek Bachchan’s “Greatest Inspiration” Message to Amitabh Bachchan

New Delhi: Abhishek Bachchan is his father’s biggest fan and there is ample evidence of this in his interviews and social media posts. This is not surprising considering that his father is the legendary Amitabh Bachchan. Now Abhishek Bachchan has taken a memorable path for his fans and Instagram followers, sharing a photo collage of his father and himself posted side-by-side. The images chosen for the collage are a collection of new photos, flashbacks and stills from the movie. Sharing the post, Abhishek Bachchan wrote: “Like a father, like a son! my biggest inspiration. Amitabh Bachchan”.

In the hashtag, Abhishek Bachchan mentions movies in which he has imaged and mentions films such as Kasme Vaade, Bob Biswas, Piku and Big Bull. Just one look at the photo would tell you that Abhishek Bachchan is the closest doppelganger to Amitabh Bachchan’s father.

Abhishek Bachchan isn’t alone in talking about the wonderful father-son relationship on social media. A few days ago Amitabh Bachchan shared a video poem about Bob Biswas, the latest version of Abhishek Bachchan. Thriller footage was attached to verses by the poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. The famous poet is the father of Amitabh Bachchan and grandfather of Abhishek Bachchan.

बस। अब और क्या चाहिए। लेकिन…. तू ना थकेगा कभी, तू ना रुकेगा कभी, तू ना मुड़ेगा कभी,

कर शपथ, कर शपथ, कर शपथ,

अग्निपथ अग्निपथ अग्निपथ https://t.co/ImtfgJ6B7p — Bob Biswas (@juniorbachchan) December 1, 2021

The signature contains a line written in Hindi, which translates as: They will be called My Sons because they will justify their inheritance. … my pride, my son, my heir.” Surprised by this gesture, Abhishek Bachchan wrote: “Silence. Thank you Pa. It means the whole world to me.”

Abhishek Bachchan was so moved by Amitabh Bachchan’s show of love that he shared the same video on Twitter. “Bas, ab aur kya chahiye? (What more do I need now?)” Written by his grandfather Harivansh Rai Bachchan with verses from the poem “Agnipath”. Interestingly, one of Amitabh Bachchan’s films that became a cult was named after the same poem.

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan shared screen space in several films, including Sarkar, Kabhi Alvida Naa Ken, and Bunty Aur Babli.